Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $138.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.65.

APTV stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

