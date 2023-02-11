Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $2.84 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00013003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $122.64 million and $8.45 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Aragon
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
