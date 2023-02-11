ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

