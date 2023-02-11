Arcblock Price Down 5.4% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $398,476.47 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

