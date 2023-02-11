Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 651,973 shares valued at $53,234,292. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

