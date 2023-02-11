Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

