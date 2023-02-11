Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

