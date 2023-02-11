Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 298,552 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,552 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.23% of DoubleVerify worth $55,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $475,986 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DV opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.