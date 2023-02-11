Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 694,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,019,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

