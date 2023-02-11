Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.17% of Leslie’s worth $31,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Leslie’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Leslie’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 82,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

