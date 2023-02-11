Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.33% of Varex Imaging worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.
Varex Imaging Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of VREX opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
