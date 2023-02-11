Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of Vail Resorts worth $58,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.75. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $284.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.