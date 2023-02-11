Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 768,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

About CoStar Group

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

