Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 68,116 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,116 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78.

Several analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

