Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 94,128 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,128 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $46,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $44.25 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.