Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

NYSE:ASH opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

