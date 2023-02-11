Astar (ASTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.23 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $123.87 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

