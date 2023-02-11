AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.15 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 471,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,428. The company has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,098 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

