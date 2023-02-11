Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.29) to GBX 635 ($7.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.30) to GBX 405 ($4.87) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.16) to GBX 528 ($6.35) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 627.13 ($7.54).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.30) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 684.40 ($8.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 564.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 580.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

