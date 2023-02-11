Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.93.
ATHM opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.17. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89.
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
