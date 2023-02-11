Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.17. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

About Autohome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $39,623,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 5,375.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 755,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Autohome by 69.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,463,000 after buying an additional 506,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,027,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

