AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,513.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,418.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,335.43.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

