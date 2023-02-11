Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $133.58 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.68 billion and $133.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.04 or 0.00082457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00062868 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010460 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024098 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003949 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000246 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
