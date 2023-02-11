Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $133.58 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.68 billion and $133.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.04 or 0.00082457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024098 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

