Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 1,725.0% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 0.93.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
