Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 1,725.0% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

