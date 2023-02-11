AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $189.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $73,521,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

