AVINOC Achieves Market Cap of $98.38 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $98.38 million and approximately $438,598.71 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

