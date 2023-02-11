Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,895,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

