Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 176,769 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.82% of FTI Consulting worth $46,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $59,519,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FCN opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

