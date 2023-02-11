Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 53,270 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,270 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,164 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,639 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,419,000.

INDA stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

