Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 820,354 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,354 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 2.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $128,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.88 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

