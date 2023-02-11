Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,135 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.53% of TreeHouse Foods worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.48.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

