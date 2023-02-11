Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $180.68 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 3.8% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $180,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 779.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after buying an additional 317,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Down 1.0 %

IT opened at $347.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

