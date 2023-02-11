Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $68.94 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 286,627 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $68,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

LNG opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

