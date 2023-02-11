Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $9.59 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 131,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 139.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $16,340,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,998,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

