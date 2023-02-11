Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of Baidu worth $271,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Baidu by 154.5% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,541,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 774.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

