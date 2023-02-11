Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading

