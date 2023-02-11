Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.02% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $301,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

