Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $40.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.