Bank of Montreal Can Has $453.32 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,658,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Comcast worth $453,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

