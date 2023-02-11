Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,020,078 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 0.8% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,785,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.