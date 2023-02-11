Bank of Montreal Can Sells 595,008 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,032,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Pfizer worth $591,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,981,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 494,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 364,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $43.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

