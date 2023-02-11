Barclays Boosts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $590.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $582.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDXX stock opened at $485.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

