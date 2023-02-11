Barclays Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $336.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $324.00 to $336.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average of $332.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

