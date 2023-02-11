Barclays Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Barclays from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$107.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CP opened at C$106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.12 and a 12-month high of C$111.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Insiders have sold a total of 10,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,707 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

