Barclays Raises Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 200

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.19) to GBX 112 ($1.35) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.