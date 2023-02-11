BarnBridge Price Tops $4.24 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00019444 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a market cap of $35.08 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,269,488 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

