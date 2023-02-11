Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

BRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

