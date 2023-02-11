Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $141,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,373 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

