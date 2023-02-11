Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.0 %

BAX traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 12,300,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

