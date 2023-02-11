Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.07.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 2.0 %

BAX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,132. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Baxter International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.