BBR Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

